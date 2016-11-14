Colloquium Jacques Morgenstern

Brian Cantwell Smith – Semantics in the Time of Computing

Brian Cantwell Smith, de l'Université de Toronto, viendra nous présenter ses travaux le 8 décembre 2016. L'intitulé de son exposé : "Semantics in the Time of Computing" Date : 8/12/2016

8/12/2016 Lieu : Amphithéâtre du Bâtiment Kahn, Inria, Sophia Antipolis

Amphithéâtre du Bâtiment Kahn, Inria, Sophia Antipolis Intervenant(s) : Brian Cantwell Smith (Université de Toronto)

Brian Cantwell Smith (Université de Toronto) Organisateur(s) : Comité du Colloquium

Résumé et présentation en anglais.

Much of the technical terminology of computer science betrays its logical heritage: ‘language’, ‘symbol’, ‘syntax’, ‘semantics’, ‘value’, ‘reference’, ‘identifier’, ‘data’, etc. Classically, such terms were used to name essential phenomena underlying logic, human thought and language — phenomena, it was widely believed, that would never succumb to scientific (causal, mechanical) explanation. Computer science, however, now uses all these terms in perfectly good scientific ways, to name respectable scientific (causally explicable, mathematically modellable) phenomena.

Lire la suite (en anglais)

Mots-clés : Semantics Inria - Centre de Recherche Sophia Antipolis - Méditerranée Colloquium Morgenstern Computing