Visual Reconstruction and Image-Based Rendering

Richard Szeliski (Facebook) viendra nous présenter ses travaux le 12 septembre 2017. L'intitulé de son exposé : "Visual Reconstruction and Image-Based Rendering". Date : 12/09/2017

12/09/2017 Lieu : Inria, Sophia Antipolis, Bâtiment Kahn

Inria, Sophia Antipolis, Bâtiment Kahn Intervenant(s) : Richard Szelisk, chercheur, "Computational Photography group at Facebook"

Richard Szelisk, chercheur, "Computational Photography group at Facebook" Organisateur(s) : Comité du Colloquium

Résumé (la présentation sera en anglais)

The reconstruction of 3D scenes and their appearance from imagery is one of the longest-standing problems in computer vision. Originally developed to support robotics and artificial intelligence applications, it has found some of its most widespread use in the support of interactive 3D scene visualization.

One of the keys to this success has been the melding of 3D geometric and photometric reconstruction with a heavy re-use of the original imagery, which produces more realistic rendering than a pure 3D model-driven approach. In this talk, I give a retrospective of two decades of research in this area, touching on topics such as sparse and dense 3D reconstruction, the fundamental concepts in image-based rendering and computational photography, applications to virtual reality, as well as ongoing research in the areas of layered decompositions and 3D-enabled video stabilization.

lire la suite

Mots-clés : Richard Szeliski Colloquium J. Morgenstern Sophia Antipolis Inria Image-Based Rendering Reconstruction