Evénement

Confronting mean-field theories to measurements a perspective from neuroscience

The aim of this two-days workshop is to analyze the successes and the failures of mean-field theories in accounting for measurements in neuroscience. It is meant to bring together researchers in neuroscience, theoreticians and experimentalists, in order to bridge the experiment/theory gap : - we hope that theoreticians will be attracted by the idea of extracting from their models predictions that experimentalists could test and, conversely

- we hope that experimentalists, by testing these predictions, will guide the theoreticians in the direction of developing better models. Date : 14/01/2015 au 15/01/2015

14/01/2015 au 15/01/2015 Lieu : Paris

Paris Organisateur(s) : Olivier Faugeras , Bruno Cessac

The workshop is organized so that it leaves large time slots for discussions. It will be organized in five different threads, each dealing with a specific topic. Within each thread two speakers, an experimentalist and a theoretician, will briefly present their work and views of the topic before emulating a debate between the workshop participants.

List of speakers

• Bruno Cessac, Neuromathcomp INRIA, Sophia-Antipolis.

• Frédéric Chavane, Institut des Neurosciences de la Timone, Marseille.

• Bruno Delord, ISIR, UMR7222 UPMC-CNRS, Paris.

• Bernard Derrida, Laboratoire de Physique Statistique, ENS, Paris.

• Alain Destexhe, UNIC-CNRS, Gif-sur-Yvette.

• Olivier Faugeras, Neuromathcomp INRIA, Sophia-Antipolis.

• Yves Frégnac, UNIC-CNRS, Gif-sur-Yvette.

• Viktor Jirsa, TNG Team, Institut de Neurosciences des Systèmes, Marseille.

• Cyril Monier, UNIC-CNRS, Gif-sur-Yvette.

• Alessandro Sarti, Centre d’analyse et de mathématique sociales Ecole des hautes études en sciences sociales, Paris.

• Fabrice Wendling, team SESAME : ”Epileptogenic Systems: Signals and Models” Inserm 1099 - Signal and Image Processing Laboratory, University of Rennes.

>> Registration et more informations : web site

Mots-clés : Neurosciences Olivier Faugeras EITN