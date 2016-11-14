Evénement
Confronting mean-field theories to measurements a perspective from neuroscience
The aim of this two-days workshop is to analyze the successes and the failures of mean-field theories in accounting for measurements in neuroscience. It is meant to bring together researchers in neuroscience, theoreticians and experimentalists, in order to bridge the experiment/theory gap :
- we hope that theoreticians will be attracted by the idea of extracting from their models predictions that experimentalists could test and, conversely
- we hope that experimentalists, by testing these predictions, will guide the theoreticians in the direction of developing better models.
- Date : 14/01/2015 au 15/01/2015
- Lieu : Paris
- Organisateur(s) : Olivier Faugeras , Bruno Cessac
The workshop is organized so that it leaves large time slots for discussions. It will be organized in five different threads, each dealing with a specific topic. Within each thread two speakers, an experimentalist and a theoretician, will briefly present their work and views of the topic before emulating a debate between the workshop participants.
List of speakers
• Bruno Cessac, Neuromathcomp INRIA, Sophia-Antipolis.
• Frédéric Chavane, Institut des Neurosciences de la Timone, Marseille.
• Bruno Delord, ISIR, UMR7222 UPMC-CNRS, Paris.
• Bernard Derrida, Laboratoire de Physique Statistique, ENS, Paris.
• Alain Destexhe, UNIC-CNRS, Gif-sur-Yvette.
• Olivier Faugeras, Neuromathcomp INRIA, Sophia-Antipolis.
• Yves Frégnac, UNIC-CNRS, Gif-sur-Yvette.
• Viktor Jirsa, TNG Team, Institut de Neurosciences des Systèmes, Marseille.
• Cyril Monier, UNIC-CNRS, Gif-sur-Yvette.
• Alessandro Sarti, Centre d’analyse et de mathématique sociales Ecole des hautes études en sciences sociales, Paris.
• Fabrice Wendling, team SESAME : ”Epileptogenic Systems: Signals and Models” Inserm 1099 - Signal and Image Processing Laboratory, University of Rennes.
Mots-clés : Neurosciences Olivier Faugeras EITN