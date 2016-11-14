Collège de France

Colloque "From Medical Images to Computational Medicine"

This international symposium presents some of the most advanced research activities in medical image computing and organ modeling for a better understanding of the human anatomy and physiology, and for a more preventive, predictive and precise personalized medicine.

This symposium concludes a series of 8 courses and 16 seminars, entitled “The Personalized Digital Patient: Images, Medicine and Informatics” conducted by Nicholas Ayache, which presented the algorithmic, mathematical and biophysical foundations of medical image computing for computer assisted diagnosis, prognosis and therapy.

Nicholas Ayache is a Research Director at Inria in Sophia Antipolis, where he leads the Asclepios project-team dedicated to medical image analysis and simulation.

Place : Amphithéâtre Maurice Halbwachs - 11 place Marcelin-Berthelot, 75005 Paris

Mots-clés : Collège de France Nicholas Ayache Imagerie médicale