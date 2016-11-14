Workshop
Workshop Bioinformatique en Neuroimagerie
L'Alliance nationale pour les sciences de la vie et de la santé organise le 30 novembre prochain à Paris un workshop sur la bioinformatique en neuroimagerie.
- Date : 30/11/2011
- Lieu : Amphithéâtre de l'Institut du Cerveau et de la Moelle Epinière, Paris 13è
- Organisateur(s) : Aviesan, Bertrand Thirion
Programme :
9:00 Welcome
Session 1 : Examples and on-going Studies
9:20 The IMAGEN study: reinforcement-related behaviour in normal brain function and psychopathology – G. Schuhmann
10:00 Use of neuroimaging to investigate the genetic basis of human diseases – G.Tan
10:40 Coffee break
Session 2 : Network models for the statistical analysis of neuroimaging-genetic data
11:00 Deciphering network structure via stochastic block model – S. Robin
11:30 Inference of Sparse Gaussian graphical models with latent structure – C. Charbonnier
12:00 Lunch Break
Session 3 : Current developments on genetics, neuroimaging and methods
13:20 Overview of NeuroImaging phenotypes – Roberto Toro
14:00 Modelling networks involved in tumor progression – Emmanuel Barillot
14:40 Coffee break
Session 4 : Methods for the statistical analysis of neuroimaging-genetic data
15:00 Sparse regression models to detect gene effects in GWA studies of brain images – G. Montana
15:30 Multivariate modeling in neuroimaging genetics - C. Beckmann
16:00 Bridging the gap between imaging and genetics : A multivariate approach based on feature selection and sparse Partial Least Squares - E Duchesnay
16 :30 Round table:
Identification of the modeling and computational bottlenecks for sensitive neuroimaging/genetics data analysis – All speakers, animated by H. Benali –
17 :30 Concluding remarks by A. Brice
17:45 Cocktail
Mots-clés : Équipe Parietal Neuroimagerie Saclay - Île-de-France Bioinformatique
