Symposium on Computational Geometry 2011

SOCG 2011

The 27th Annual Symposium on Computational Geometry will be held in Paris.
The topics of the Symposium reflect the rich diversity of research interests in computational geometry. They are intended to highlight both the depth and scope of computational geometry, and to invite fruitful interactions with other disciplines.

  • Date : 13/06/2011 au 15/06/2011
  • Lieu : UICP, Paris 15è
  • Intervenant(s) : Jan Kratochvíl (Carles University Prague), Ross Purves (University of Zurich)
  • Organisateur(s) : Inria

