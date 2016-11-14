Séminaire

Séminaire Digiteo : Recent progress in the computation of matrix functions

Le Séminaire Digiteo aura lieu le mardi 10 novembre 2015 à 14h30, Bâtiment 660 – Claude Shannon, LRI, à Gif-sur-Yvette. Nicolas J. Higham, mathématicien, professeur titulaire de la chaire Richardson de Mathématiques Appliquées à la School of Mathematics de l'Université de Manchester, interviendra sur le sujet «Recent progress in the computation of matrix functions ».

10/11/2015 Lieu : Bâtiment 660 – Claude Shannon, LRI, Gif-sur-Yvette

Intervenant(s) : Nicholas John Higham

Abstract:

Functions of matrices are widely used in science, engineering and the social sciences, due to the succinct and insightful way they allow problems to be formulated and solutions to be expressed. New applications involving matrix functions are regularly being found, ranging from small but difficult problems in medicine to huge, sparse systems arising in the solution of partial differential equations.

In this talk I will outline the history of matrix functions,summarize some applications, and describe recent developments concerning computation of the matrix exponential and logarithm and their Fréchet derivatives.

Nicholas John Higham est un mathématicien, professeur titulaire de la chaire Richardson de Mathématiques Appliquées à la School of Mathematics de l’Université de Manchester. Il est membre de la Royal Society, et il a obtenu un Royal Society Wolfson Research Merit Award (2003–2008). Il est connu pour son travail sur la précision et la stabilité des algorithmes numériques tel que l’analyse des erreurs d’arrondi, les systèmes linéaires, problème des moindres carrés, fonctions matricielles et équations matricielles non linéaires, estimation de condition des nombres, et problèmes de valeurs propres généralisées. Il a contribué au logiciel LAPACK et à la librairie NAG, et a contribué au code de la distribution MATLAB. Higham est membre du comité éditorial de plusieurs revues : Forum of Mathematics, Foundations of Computational Mathematics, IMA Journal of Numerical Analysis, Linear Algebra and its Applications, Numerical Algorithms et SIAM Journal on Matrix Analysis and Applications.

