European Big Data Value Forum 2017

Cette année, le European Data Forum (EDF) et le BDVA Summit se réunissent pour vous proposer le European Big Data Value Forum qui aura lieu au Palais des Congrès de Versailles du 21 au 23 Novembre 2017 sur le thème "Trusted AI in Smart Industry" . Date : 21/11/2017 au 23/11/2017

The European Data Forum (EDF) is a key European event for industry professionals, business developers, researchers, and policy makers to discuss the challenges and opportunities of the European data economy and data-driven innovation in Europe. Likewise, the BDVA Summit, has quickly grown into a renowned event for all stakeholders in the European data economy.

This year EDF and BDVA join forces to bring you the European Big Data Value Forum that will be held in Versailles (Palais des Congrès), France from 21 st to 23rd November 2017.

Keynotes and presentations will range from cutting-edge industrial applications of Big Data technologies, innovative business cases of the data economy, inspiring future visions, and insights on EU policy-making and R&D&I funding in this area. Ideas exchanged at the European Data Forum have impact on the design of future research and innovation programmes and policy decisions both at the EU and Member States level. This will drive data-driven innovation further and strengthen the European data economy as well as enhancing its positioning worldwide.

A focus will be given to the topic of "Trusted AI in Smart Industry" . As data is now pervasive in personal, professional and industrial contexts more and more digital services make algorithmic-based decisions in several domains ranging from the processing of sensitive personal data to critical industrial embedded systems. Transparency and accountability of such data-based algorithmic systems become increasingly important for trust and reliability of digital services both in a B2C and B2B contexts. They are competitiveness factors for data-driven innovation.

The European Big Data Value Forum 2017 will serve as a platform, as well as a business and technology oriented showcase and exhibition space for the Big Data Value ‘Public Private Partnership’ established by the European Commission and the European data stakeholders, represented by the Big Data Value Association.

