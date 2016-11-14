École d'été
CG Learning Kick-off Workshop
The CG Learning project is a Specific Targeted Research Project (STREP) funded by the FET (Future and Emerging Technologies) unit of the European Commission (EC) --- priority ICT (Information, Society, Technologies) --- within the 7th Framework Programme of the EC under contract No. 255827.
- Date : 9/06/2011 au 11/06/2011
- Lieu : Institut Henri Poincaré, Paris
- Intervenant(s) : Kenneth Clarkson (IBM Almaden Research Center), Herbert Edelsbrunner (Instiute of Science and Technology, Austria), Suresh Venkatasubramanian (School of Computing at the University of Utah)
- Organisateur(s) : Équipe-projet GEOMETRICA
Le workshop précède le 27th Annual ACM Symposium on Computational Geometry.
Orateurs confirmés :
-
Kenneth Clarkson,
IBM Almaden Research Center
Topic: Geometric optimization and structure in high dimensions
I. Quadratic programming in the simplex: coresets and sparsity
II. Quick and dirty feature extraction: sampling and sketching
III. Quicker and dirtier quadratic programming: regret bounds and sublinear optimization
-
Herbert Edelsbrunner,
Instiute of Science and Technology, Austria
Topics: Computational Topology
I. Persistent Homology.
II. Algorithms.
III. Applications.
-
Suresh Venkatasubramanian,
School of Computing at the University of Utah
Topic: The Geometry of Probability Distributions
I. Distances between distributions: classification and properties.
II. Estimation and dimensionality reduction for distributions.
III. Beyond information theory: metric-aware distances between distributions.
Localisation
Institut Henri Poincaré
11, rue Pierre et Marie Curie Paris 75005
Mots-clés : Saclay - Île-de-France Workshop Équipe GEOMETRICA