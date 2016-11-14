Séminaire des équipes de recherche
Extracting from F* to C
As part of the greatest Everest expedition, we are setting out to implement, verify and deploy a TLS implementation -- TLS is the successor to SSL and is the prevalent secure communication protocol on the internet.
- Date : 17/10/2016
- Lieu : India de Paris, Salle C334, bâtiment C
- Intervenant(s) : Jonathan Protzenko
If we do wish people to adopt our cryptography, we need to make it competitive with existing implementations -- that is, make it fast. The current extraction from F* to OCaml (and F#) was hitting severe performance limitations for cryptographic code. Indeed, we are competing with hand-optimized C code that uses native machine integers.
Our approach essentially consists of a shallow embedding of C in F*; our new monad of effects called HyperStack models stack-based allocation. We take the original C code, hand-transcribe it in F*, then prove it memory-safe, functionally-correct, and cryptographically sound. The code can then be extracted back to C where is has very competitive performance, and enjoys verification.
Mots-clés : Extracting F* to C Gallium Séminaire
Pour infos
- Horaire : 10h30
- Entrée libre