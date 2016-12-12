Greedy Server and Greedy Walk: open problems and recent results

Greedy Server and Greedy Walk: open problems and recent results

Date : 27/04/2017

27/04/2017 Lieu : Inria de Paris, Building C, Room C334.

Inria de Paris, Building C, Room C334. Intervenant(s) : Sergey Foss, Heriot-Watt University, Edinburgh and Novosibirsk University/Institute of Mathematics, Novosibirsk

The QUESTA Special Issue on Open Problems, 2011 includes, in particular, two papers related to the ``greedy mechanism'': on the Greedy Walk and on the Greedy Server, see http://www.macs.hw.ac.uk/~rc141/QUESTA/ Each of the papers contains a collection of open problems and of known results. I plan to revise a number of basic open problems and then to discuss recent results in these directions.

