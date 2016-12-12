Sites Inria

English version

Greedy Server and Greedy Walk: open problems and recent results

Greedy Server and Greedy Walk: open problems and recent results

© INRIA Sophie Auvin - R comme Robot

  • Date : 27/04/2017
  • Lieu : Inria de Paris, Building C, Room C334.
  • Intervenant(s) : Sergey Foss, Heriot-Watt University, Edinburgh and Novosibirsk University/Institute of Mathematics, Novosibirsk

The QUESTA Special Issue on Open Problems, 2011 includes, in particular, two papers related to the ``greedy mechanism'': on the Greedy Walk and on the Greedy Server, see http://www.macs.hw.ac.uk/~rc141/QUESTA/ Each of the papers contains a collection of open problems and of known  results. I plan to revise a number of basic open problems and then to discuss recent results in these directions.

Mots-clés : Séminaire Dyogene Rap Inria de Paris Greedy Server Greedy Walk Problems Results

Haut de page

Suivez Inria tout au long de son 50e anniversaire et au-delà !

Siège et centres de recherche Inria

Accès direct


Ressources