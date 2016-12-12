Sites Inria

Probabilities and Mixed Criticalities, two hot topics of the real-time community

Yasmina Abdeddaïm is  associate professor at ESIEE-Paris, University Paris-Est. She is member of Laboratoire d'Informatique Gaspard-Monge- LIGM in the Software, Network and Real-Time team. In 2002, she obtained a Ph.D. degree, from  INP Grenoble prepared in VERIMAG laboratory.  From 2002 to 2005, she was a postdoc at Laboratoire d'Infomatique Fondamentale de Marseille.  Her research concerns mainly  real-time  scheduling and formal methods for real-time systems.

  • Date : 10/03/2017
  • Lieu : Inria Paris - Bâtiment C, salle C234 à 10h00
  • Intervenant(s) : Yasmina Abdeddaïm

A mixed criticality system, is a system with  several component of different criticalities. The main challenge in mixed criticality systems is to execute efficiently all the components in the same platform while guaranteeing that lowest criticality components do not disturb  highest criticality ones. In this seminar, I will  present a probabilistic real-time task model for mixed criticality systems and a probabilistic schedulability analysis for this model. The analysis extends the existing state of the art probabilistic analysis to the case of mixed criticalities, taking into account both the level of assurance at which each task needs to be certified, as well as the possible criticalities at which the system may execute. This work is a join work with Dorin Maxim, and has emerged from the Dagstuhl Seminar 15121  on Mixed Criticality.

