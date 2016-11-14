Interaction beyond Computation

Biography

Michel Beaudouin-Lafon is Professor of Computer Science, Classe Exceptionnelle, at Université Paris-Sud (France) and a senior fellow of Institut Universitaire de France. He has worked in human-computer interaction for 30 years and was elected to the ACM SIGCHI Academy in 2006. His research interests include fundamental aspects of interaction, novel interaction techniques, computer-supported cooperative work and engineering of interactive systems. He currently heads the Human-Centered Computing lab, joint between Université Paris-Sud, CNRS and Inria, and the 22M€ Digiscope project, exploring collaborative multi-surface interaction within and across interactive rooms. He has published over 150 research papers and is an ACM Distinguished Speaker.

He is also very active in the management and evaluation of research. He was director of LRI, the laboratory for computer science joint between Université Paris-Sud and CNRS (280 faculty, staff, and Ph.D. students) for eight years. Recently, he was Technical Program Co-chair for the record-breaking ACM CHI 2013 conference in Paris (1,000 presentations, 3,500 participants). He sits on the boards of ACM Books and ACM Transactions on CHI. He has served on the ACM Council and the ACM Publications Board, and on several award and nominating committees of ACM and SIGCHI. He is currently serving on the ACM Europe Council and on EUACM, the new European policy office of ACM. He recently received the ACM SIGCHI Lifetime Service Award.