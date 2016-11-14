Sites Inria

Conférence internationale

17th International Conference on Principles Of Distributed Systems

OPODIS is an open forum for the exchange of state-of-the-art knowledge on distributed computing and systems among researchers from around the world. This conference is the 17th in a serie of annual conferences. Following the tradition of the previous events, its program will be composed of high-quality contributed papers and invited presentations.

  • Date : 16/12/2013 au 18/12/2013
  • Lieu : La Maison du Séminaire, 29, Bd. Franck Pilatte, 06300 Nice, France
  • Organisateur(s) : Inria, I3S

Mots-clés : Inria - Sophia Antipolis - Méditerranée Distributed Computing

