Conférence internationale
17th International Conference on Principles Of Distributed Systems
OPODIS is an open forum for the exchange of state-of-the-art knowledge on distributed computing and systems among researchers from around the world. This conference is the 17th in a serie of annual conferences. Following the tradition of the previous events, its program will be composed of high-quality contributed papers and invited presentations.
- Date : 16/12/2013 au 18/12/2013
- Lieu : La Maison du Séminaire, 29, Bd. Franck Pilatte, 06300 Nice, France
- Organisateur(s) : Inria, I3S
Mots-clés : Inria - Sophia Antipolis - Méditerranée Distributed Computing