21st International Conference on Real-Time Networks and Systems

The purpose of the conference is to share ideas, experiences and informations among academic researchers, developers and service providers in the field of real-time systems and networks. Date : 17/10/2013 au 18/10/2013

17/10/2013 au 18/10/2013 Lieu : Inria Sophia Antipolis

Inria Sophia Antipolis Organisateur(s) : LEAT - Inria

RTNS 2013 is the 21st edition of the conference formerly known as RTS (Real-Time Systems, Paris). The first 12 editions of RTS were french-speaking events held in Paris in conjunction with the RTS Embedded System exhibition. Since its 13th edition, the conference language of RTNS has been english.

