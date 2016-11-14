Conférence internationale
21st International Conference on Real-Time Networks and Systems
The purpose of the conference is to share ideas, experiences and informations among academic researchers, developers and service providers in the field of real-time systems and networks.
- Date : 17/10/2013 au 18/10/2013
- Lieu : Inria Sophia Antipolis
- Organisateur(s) : LEAT - Inria
RTNS 2013 is the 21st edition of the conference formerly known as RTS (Real-Time Systems, Paris). The first 12 editions of RTS were french-speaking events held in Paris in conjunction with the RTS Embedded System exhibition. Since its 13th edition, the conference language of RTNS has been english.
Localisation
Mots-clés : Real-Time Networks and Systems LEAT Inria - Sophia Antipolis - Méditerranée
- Site de la conférence
- Ouverture des inscriptions prochainement