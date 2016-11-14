Conference

IFIP

IFIP TC 7 promotes development of methods and applications in all fields of system modeling and optimization. Date : 29/06/2015 au 3/07/2015

29/06/2015 au 3/07/2015 Lieu : Campus SophiaTech

Each biennial conference gathers the TC 7 Working Groups and a wide community of researchers, thus providing a platform for exchanging ideas and results pertaining both to theoretical aspects and to computational experience gained on specific applications. The main areas addressed by the conference include:

optimization theory

algorithms of nonlinear optimization

discrete optimization

stochastic optimization

distributed parameter systems: modeling and optimization

optimal control of ODEs

stochastic control and financial mathematics

structural design

stability and sensitivity analysis in optimal control

complex systems

Mots-clés : System modeling IFIP