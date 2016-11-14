Sites Inria

IFIP TC 7 promotes development of methods and applications in all fields of system modeling and optimization. 

  • Date : 29/06/2015 au 3/07/2015
  • Lieu : Campus SophiaTech

Each biennial conference gathers the TC 7 Working Groups and a wide community of researchers, thus providing a platform for exchanging ideas and results pertaining both to theoretical aspects and to computational experience gained on specific applications. The main areas addressed by the conference include:

  • optimization theory
  • algorithms of nonlinear optimization
  • discrete optimization
  • stochastic optimization
  • distributed parameter systems: modeling and optimization
  • optimal control of ODEs
  • stochastic control and financial mathematics
  • structural design
  • stability and sensitivity analysis in optimal control
  • complex systems

Mots-clés : System modeling IFIP

