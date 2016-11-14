Conference
IFIP
IFIP TC 7 promotes development of methods and applications in all fields of system modeling and optimization.
- Date : 29/06/2015 au 3/07/2015
- Lieu : Campus SophiaTech
Each biennial conference gathers the TC 7 Working Groups and a wide community of researchers, thus providing a platform for exchanging ideas and results pertaining both to theoretical aspects and to computational experience gained on specific applications. The main areas addressed by the conference include:
- optimization theory
- algorithms of nonlinear optimization
- discrete optimization
- stochastic optimization
- distributed parameter systems: modeling and optimization
- optimal control of ODEs
- stochastic control and financial mathematics
- structural design
- stability and sensitivity analysis in optimal control
- complex systems
Mots-clés : System modeling IFIP