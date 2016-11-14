Conference

ICMNS

The First International Conference on Mathematical NeuroScience (ICMNS) will be held at the Congress Center in Juan-les-Pins, on the French Riviera. Date : 8/06/2015 au 10/06/2015

The goal of this conference is to bring together theoretical neuroscientists and mathematicians interested in using mathematical concepts and methods for solving problems posed by neuroscience.

It is motivated by the idea that many outstanding questions concerning the functioning/dysfunctioning of brains at multiple spatial and temporal scales will require the use of a wide range of mathematical tools, including, but not restricted to, functional analysis, dynamical systems theory, bifurcation theory, probability and statistics, stochastic calculus, geometry, information theory, and numerical analysis. It is also likely that neuroscience will spawn new areas of mathematics.

The conference will be single track. It will feature three keynote lectures, oral presentations, and poster presentations.

The keynote lecturers are Susanne Ditlevsen (University of Copenhagen, Denmark), stochastic processes in neuroscience, Bard Ermentrout (University of Pittsburgh, USA), neurodynamics, and Yves Frégnac (CNRS, France), neuroscience of vision.

Mots-clés : Neuroscience ICMNS