Ecole d'hiver

Course on Computational Geometric Learning

This course is an introduction to the new field of Computational Geometry Learning providing mathematical and algorithmic foundations to geometric sampling and approximation. Date : 28/01/2013 au 1/02/2013

28/01/2013 au 1/02/2013

Inria Sophia Antipolis, bâtiment Kahn, salle K1 et K2
Intervenant(s) : Jean-Daniel Boissonnat, Mariette Yvinec, David Cohen-Steiner

High dimensional geometric data are ubiquitous in science and engineering, and thus processing and analyzing them is a core task in these disciplines. Recently, a new geometric and topological approach to data analysis has emerged, extending the success story of geometric algorithms with guarantees to high-dimensions.

This course is related to a European project called CG-Learning and involving research groups at Inria Saclay - Ile-de-France, Inria Sophia Antipolis - Méditerranée, ETH Zurich, and in the universities of Iena, Dortmund, Berlin, Gronningen, Athens and Tel Aviv.

