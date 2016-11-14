Ecole d'hiver
Course on Computational Geometric Learning
This course is an introduction to the new field of Computational Geometry Learning providing mathematical and algorithmic foundations to geometric sampling and approximation.
- Date : 28/01/2013 au 1/02/2013
- Lieu : Inria Sophia Antipolis, bâtiment Kahn, salle K1 et K2
- Intervenant(s) : Jean-Daniel Boissonnat, Mariette Yvinec, David Cohen-Steiner
- Organisateur(s) : Inria
High dimensional geometric data are ubiquitous in science and engineering, and thus processing and analyzing them is a core task in these disciplines. Recently, a new geometric and topological approach to data analysis has emerged, extending the success story of geometric algorithms with guarantees to high-dimensions.
This course is related to a European project called CG-Learning and involving research groups at Inria Saclay - Ile-de-France, Inria Sophia Antipolis - Méditerranée, ETH Zurich, and in the universities of Iena, Dortmund, Berlin, Gronningen, Athens and Tel Aviv.