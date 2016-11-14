Colloquium Jacques Morgenstern
Prof. Kalman "Can it be done in software ?"
Le Professeur Kalman interviendra dans le cadre du Colloquium Morgenstern, le jeudi 25 septembre à 11h00.
- Date : 25/09/2014
- Lieu : Inria, Sophia Antipolis, Amphithéâtre Morgenstern - Bâtiment Kahn
- Intervenant(s) : Prof. Kalman
- Organisateur(s) : Inria, I3S, Polytech, UNS
Résumé :
The symbiosis of software with computer, sensors and actuators creates a new kind of physical engineering system. Robots used in space exploration and GPS - on the ground, GPS is just a "giant Kalman filter" - are great examples. But the future potential is difficult to estimate. One view - mine - is that the future depends on mathematics, on system theory broadly interpreted.. After recalling, very briefly, the successes and limitations of linear systems theory, I shall outline a broad pathway to the future, following and greatly expanding ideas from classical network "synthesis" (Foster, Cauer, Bode, Bott&Duffin), algebraic invariant theory (Hilbert), identification of contents of black boxes, more...
Mots-clés : Kalman Software Colloquium J. Morgenstern
Colloquium J. Morgenstern
Série de conférences mensuelles, le Colloquium Jacques Morgenstern expose les recherches les plus actives et les plus prometteuses dans le domaine des Sciences et Technologies de l’Information et de la Communication (STIC). Il est le fruit d'un partenariat entre le laboratoire I3S (UNS-CNRS), Polytech'Nice-Sophia et Inria.