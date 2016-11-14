Colloquium Jacques Morgenstern

Prof. Kalman "Can it be done in software ?"

Le Professeur Kalman interviendra dans le cadre du Colloquium Morgenstern, le jeudi 25 septembre à 11h00. Date : 25/09/2014

25/09/2014 Lieu : Inria, Sophia Antipolis, Amphithéâtre Morgenstern - Bâtiment Kahn

Inria, Sophia Antipolis, Amphithéâtre Morgenstern - Bâtiment Kahn Intervenant(s) : Prof. Kalman

Prof. Kalman Organisateur(s) : Inria, I3S, Polytech, UNS

Résumé :

The symbiosis of software with computer, sensors and actuators creates a new kind of physical engineering system. Robots used in space exploration and GPS - on the ground, GPS is just a "giant Kalman filter" - are great examples. But the future potential is difficult to estimate. One view - mine - is that the future depends on mathematics, on system theory broadly interpreted.. After recalling, very briefly, the successes and limitations of linear systems theory, I shall outline a broad pathway to the future, following and greatly expanding ideas from classical network "synthesis" (Foster, Cauer, Bode, Bott&Duffin), algebraic invariant theory (Hilbert), identification of contents of black boxes, more...

Mots-clés : Kalman Software Colloquium J. Morgenstern