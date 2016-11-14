Colloquium Jacques Morgenstern

Gabriel Peyré – Numerical Optimal Transport and Applications

Gabriel Peyré (CNRS) viendra nous présenter ses travaux le 19 janvier 2017. L'intitulé de son exposé : "Numerical Optimal Transport and Applications"

19/01/2017
Lieu : Amphithéâtre du Bâtiment Kahn, Inria, Sophia Antipolis

Intervenant(s) : Gabriel Peyré

Organisateur(s) : Comité du Colloquium

Résumé et présentation en anglais

Optimal transport (OT) has become a fundamental mathematical theoretical tool at the interface between calculus of variations, partial differential equations and probability. It took however much more time for this notion to become mainstream in numerical applications. This situation is in large part due to the high computational cost of the underlying optimization problems.

