Colloquium Jacques Morgenstern
Gabriel Peyré – Numerical Optimal Transport and Applications
Gabriel Peyré (CNRS) viendra nous présenter ses travaux le 19 janvier 2017.
L'intitulé de son exposé : "Numerical Optimal Transport and Applications"
- Date : 19/01/2017
- Lieu : Amphithéâtre du Bâtiment Kahn, Inria, Sophia Antipolis
- Intervenant(s) : Gabriel Peyré
- Organisateur(s) : Comité du Colloquium
Résumé et présentation en anglais
Optimal transport (OT) has become a fundamental mathematical theoretical tool at the interface between calculus of variations, partial differential equations and probability. It took however much more time for this notion to become mainstream in numerical applications. This situation is in large part due to the high computational cost of the underlying optimization problems.
Mots-clés : Inria - Centre de Recherche Sophia Antipolis - Méditerranée Numerical Colloquium Morgenstern Transport
En savoir plus
- Le site web du colloquium J. Morgenstern
- La page web de Gabriel Peyré