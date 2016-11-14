Colloquium Jacques Morgenstern

Colloquium Elham Kashefi : Quantum Turing Test

10/10/2013
Inria Sophia Antipolis - Méditerranée, amphi Morgenstern, 11 h à 12 h

Elham Kashefi, University of Edinburgh

Elham Kashefi, University of Edinburgh Organisateur(s) : Inria, UNS, I3S, Polytech'Nice Sophia, Ecole doctorale STIC

The research community has made spectacular progress in building the magical quantum machines, developing new applications, designing security platforms up until the current state where the verification question is hunting us down. The required experiments are not beyond our reach and have been implemented, even in a basic optical setting, but these are quantum experiments simulating quantum theory. So even if we assume the correctness of quantum theory, we are soon reaching to the domain that we are not able to verify the correctness of experimental results due to the superior computational capacity of quantum systems. I will present recent theoretical and experimental results towards the verification of quantum computing and more generally developing "Quantum Turing Test", where a classical verifier is trying to distinguish between a classical and a quantum machine.

