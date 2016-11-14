Conférence internationale

ALGO 2013

Since its first edition in 2001, ALGO has become the major meeting in algorithms held in Europe, spanning areas as diverse as algorithm engineering, computational finance, computational biology, online algorithms, mobile computing, sensor systems or massive data processing.

The reputation of ALGO, and in particular of the scientific events it gathers, attracts every year top scientific contributions and the attendance of leading researchers from all over the world.

Date : 2/09/2013 au 6/09/2013

Lieu : Inria et Campus SophiaTech

Organisateur(s) : Inria

The scheduling of ALGO is organized around a general symposium on algorithms (ESA) and several specialized events focussing either on particular aspects of algorithms (IPEC, WAOA, MASSIVE) or on targeted applications (WABI, ALGOSENSORS, ATMOS).

The 2013 edition will be held in France for the first time, organized by Inria Sophia Antipolis - Méditerranée centre and will be hosted by the new Campus SophiTech, in the heart of the technopole of Sophia Antipolis.

