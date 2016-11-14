International Conference on Measurement and Modeling of Computer Systems

ACM SIGMETRICS / IFIP Performance 2016

SIGMETRICS and Performance are respectively the flagship conferences of the ACM special interest group for the computer systems performance evaluation community and of the IFIP working group WG7.3 on performance modeling and analysis. Every 3 years or so, the 2 conferences join and this will be the 13th joint conference (34th Performance and 42nd SIGMETRICS).The main conference will be held on June 15-17, 2016. There will be workshops and tutorials on June 14 and June 18, 2016. Date : 14/06/2016 au 18/06/2016

Congress Center Antibes Juin les Pins, France

Keynote speeches by Philippe Jacquet (Bell labs) and Mor Harchor-Balter (CMU)

General Chairs: Sara Alouf (Inria) and Alain Jean-Marie (Inria) - Technical program Chairs: Nidhi Hedge (Bell Labs, France) and Alexandre Proutière (KTH, Sweden) - Workshops Chair: Maria Carla Calzarossa (Univ of Pavia, Italy) - Tutorials Chair: Thrasyvoulos Spyropoulos (Eurecom, France) Travel Grant Chair: Bhuvan Urgaonkar (Pennsylvania State University) - Registration Chair: Patrick Loiseau ( Eurecom) - Publicity Chair/Webmaster: Nicolas Gast ( Inria) - Local organization Chair: Laurie Vermeersch (Inria)

Industrial Research Fair

The Industrial Research Fair will be held Friday, June 17, from 5:40 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. This is an opportunity for students to hear recruiting talks by companies which are supporting ACM SIGMETRICS/IFIP Performance 2016. Students will also have a chance to sign up for an individual meeting with company representatives.

Companies represented at the Industrial Research Fair may include: Facebook, Huawei, IBM Research, Intel, Microsoft Research - Inria Joint Centre, UCN@Sophia.

Co-located events

5 workshops will be held during the conference

Highlights

a technical program of 28 papers

a poster session featuring 24 posters

the 14th SIGMETRICS Achievement Award

the 9th SIGMETRICS Rising Star Award

5 workshops

5 confirmed tutorials

Thanks to our sponsors : IBM, Facebook, Huawei, Inria, Intel, Microsoft Research, Microsoft Research-Inria joint center, NetApp, NEC Laboratories America, Nokia, Orange, UCN Sophia and to those offering scholarships: GDR ASR, NSF, ACM Sigmetrics and Computer Performance Foundation.

