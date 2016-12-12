Événement scientifique

Séminaire du département STIC avec François Meyer

L'Université Paris-Saclay organise un séminaire du département STIC le jeudi 6 avril à 15h au centre de recherche Inria Saclay - Île-de-France, batîment Alan Turing. L'orateur, François Meyer, est actuellement accueilli à l'Inria Saclay - Île-de-France sur le programme d'Alembert de l'Idex, au sein de l'équipe-projet Parietal. L'exposé sera suivi d'une discussion sur l'analyse de données sur graphes et d'un moment convivial. Date : 6/04/2017

François Meyer, University of Colorado at Boulder

"Tracking the Evolution of Dynamic Networks"

To quantify the evolution networks, one needs a notion of temporal difference that captures significant structural changes between two successive instants.

We describe existing distances between graphs, and study their ability to reveal organizational changes. We propose a novel distance that can detect changes occurring on a graph at multiple scales. We develop a fast randomized algorithm to compute an approximation to this novel graph distance.

We apply this novel distance to the analysis of a dynamic community graph. We detect the time at which the graph dynamics switches from a normal evolution -- where balanced communities grow at the same rate -- to an abnormal behavior -- where communities start merging.

This is work in collaboration with Dr. Nathan Monnig and Peter Wills

Mots-clés : François Meyer Inria Saclay - Île-de-France Université Paris-Saclay