Séminaire Digiteo

Programme

14h15 : Accueil

14h30 :Tobias Isenberg

Professeur à l’Université de Groningen (Pays-Bas)

Titulaire d’une chaire Digiteo

Beyond Pretty Pictures - Interactive Illustration and Scientific Visualization

Computer graphics has developed to a point that it can produce images that are so realistic that they cannot be distinguished from real photos anymore. However, a branch of computer graphics is inspired by traditional illustration and artistic depiction, rather than from the photographic camera. These techniques are increasingly being applied to problems in scientific visualization, forming the field of illustrative visualization. I will show and discuss a variety of techniques in this domain that address problems in medical and molecular visualization.

Often it is not sufficient, however, to be able to produce insightful images but one also has to allow people to interactively explore the visualizations. For this purpose I will introduce approaches that rely on large, touch-sensitive displays that allow people to intuitively and directly manipulate and explore visualizations.

16h00-16h30 : Pause

16h30 : John Hopcroft

Professeur à l’université de Cornell

Prix Turing 1987

Médaille John von Neumann 2010

Computer science theory to support research in the information age

The last forty years have seen computer science evolve as a major academic discipline. Today the field is undergoing a fundamental change. Some of the drivers of this change are the internet, the World Wide Web, large quantities of information in digital form and wide spread use of computers for accessing information. The change is requiring universities to revise the content of computer science programs. This talk will cover the changes in the theoretical foundations of computer science needed to support the information age.