Santé

Monolix Day 2011

To celebrate the release of version 4 of the Monolix Software, Inria and Lixoft invite you to the third Monolix Day. Date : 12/12/2011

12/12/2011 Lieu : Maison de la recherche, Paris 7è

Maison de la recherche, Paris 7è Intervenant(s) : Marc Lavielle, Jérôme Kalifa, Benjamin Ribba

Marc Lavielle, Jérôme Kalifa, Benjamin Ribba Organisateur(s) : Inria Saclay - Île-de-France

Monolix is a software dedicated to the study of non linear mixed effects models for population analysis in pre-clinical and clinical trials.

During the Monolix Day, you will be given the opportunity to discover the latest version of the Monolix Software, meet the Monolix team and get an overview of the new challenges that the Monolix team intends to address in a near future.

Localisation

Mots-clés : Monolix Marc Lavielle Lixoft Saclay - Île-de-France Santé