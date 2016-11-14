Conférence
Code Generation and Optimization 2011
The International Symposium on Code Generation and Optimization (CGO) provides a premier venue to bring together researchers and practitioners working at the interface of hardware and software on a wide range of optimization and code generation techniques and related issues. The conferences spans the spectrum from purely static to fully dynamic approaches, including techniques ranging from pure software-based methods to architectural features and support.
- Date : 2/04/2011 au 6/04/2011
- Lieu : Chamonix (France)
- Organisateur(s) : Olivier Temam, Albert Cohen, Fabrice Rastello, Alain Girault, Nicolas Vasilache, Klaas Millet, Carol Eidt, Michael O'Boyle
Localisation
Centre des Congrès - Le Majestic
241 Allée du Majestic,
74400 Chamonix
Mots-clés : Saclay - Île-de-France Conferences Code Generation and Optimization
- Site web de la conférence CGO 2011