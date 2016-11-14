École d'été

Biomedical Image Analysis Summer School

Le Center for Visual Computing de l'École Centrale de Paris et l'École des Ponts-ParisTech organisent une école d'été sur le thème de "Biomedical Image Analysis: modalities, methodologies and clinical research du 9 au 13 juillet 2012 à l'École Centrale Paris. Cet événement s'inscrit dans le cadre du "Medical image computing and computer assisted intervention society" (MICCAI). Date : 9/07/2012 au 13/07/2012

9/07/2012 au 13/07/2012 Lieu : École Centrale Paris (Chatenay-Malabry)

École Centrale Paris (Chatenay-Malabry) Intervenant(s) : Bertrand Thirion (Parietal)

Bertrand Thirion (Parietal) Organisateur(s) : Nikos Paragios (Galen)

The school will offer tutorial and advanced imaging lectures. Tutorial lectures will aim to provide access to the research areas in medical physics, applied mathematics & computer science that are used as basis towards developing advanced computer aided diagnosis solutions. Clinical research lectures will be given from leading researchers in the field aiming to present a wide range of clinical imaging research projects and state of the art methods towards their solutions from biomedical imaging view point. The summer school will last five days (Monday to Friday) with morning tutorial lectures and afternoon clinical research lectures.

Localisation

Mots-clés : École centrale Paris École des ponts ParisTech Analyse d'images Biomedical Nikos Paragios Bertrand Thirion Saclay - Île-de-France