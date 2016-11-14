Workshop

Workshop Dynamics in Logic III

Lundi 8 juin, à partir de 9h00, se tiendra le workshop Dynamics in Logic III, au centre Inria Rennes - Bretagne Atlantique, salle Turing. Date : 8/06/2015

8/06/2015

Inria Rennes - Bretagne Atlantique, salle Turing Intervenant(s) : Didier Dubois (CNRS Toulouse), Giuseppe Greco et Alessandra Palmigiano (TU Delft, Netherland), Andreas Herzig (CNRS, Toulouse), Ondrej Maier (Charles University, Prague), Nicola Olivetti (Université d'Aix-Marseille), Olivier Roy (University of Bayreuth, Germany), Guillaume Aucher (Université Rennes 1 - Inria, Rennes)

Topics and aims

Dynamics in Logic will keep its goal of bringing together a small group of people who are currently very active in the area of logic and information dynamics. This edition will be focused on proof theory and on the so-called "common sense reasoning" (i.e. the actual reasoning of humans) as studied in artificial intelligence.

