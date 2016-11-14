Transdiciplinary workshop on human motion analysis and synthesis

Partenariats

Les partenariats stratégiques que met en place Inria sont des partenariats bilatéraux et de long terme avec de grands groupes industriels, formalisés dans un contrat-cadre. Un programme de recherche est élaboré conjointement pour Inria et son partenaire, sur la base des thématiques prioritaires proposées par l’industriel. Des projets de recherche, s'inscrivant dans ce programme, sont ensuite construits conjointement par les équipes d'Inria et du partenaire. De plus, un comité de pilotage et un comité scientifique garantissent la cohérence et la bonne marche de la collaboration.