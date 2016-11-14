Sites Inria

Worshop

Transdiciplinary workshop on human motion analysis and synthesis

Vendredi 26 juin 2015, se tiendra de 9h00 à 17h00 au centre Inria Rennes - Bretagne Atlantique, le workshop "Transdiciplinary workshop on human motion analysis and synthesis".

  • Date : 26/06/2015
  • Lieu : Inria Rennes - Bretagne Atlantique, salle Markov

Programme :

9h00 - 9h15 Introduction

9h15 - 11h15 Session 1

  • 9h15 - 9h55 : "How does the sole geometry of goal oriented locomotor trajectories reveal the role of perception? " par Jean-Paul Laumond, LAAS-CNRS, Toulouse, France
  • 9h55 - 10h35 : "Behavioral Dynamics Approach to Pedestrian and Crowd Behavior " par William H. Warren, Brown University, Providence, USA
  • 10h35 - 11h15 : "Visual servoing, an intuitive motion control approach " par Francois Chaumette, Inria, Rennes, France

11h15 - 12h15 Demonstrations @ Immersia 3

12h15 - 13h45 Lunch

13h45 - 14h25 Session 2

  • 13h45 - 14h25 : "Crowds for real-time applications " par Nuria Pelechano, Barcelona University, Spain
  • 14h25 - 15h05 : "Title TBA" par Ronan Boulic, EPFL, Switzerland
  • 15h05 - 15h45 : "Motion synthesis and planning by spatial relationship descriptors " par Taku Komura, Edinbourgh University, Scotland
  • 15h45 - 16h25  : "Guiding style in optimized control of character locomotion, balance, and multi-finger manipulation " par Paul Kry, McGill University, Montreal, Canada

16h25 - 17h00 Conclusion

Mots-clés : Mimetic Human motion analysis INRIA Rennes - Bretagne Atlantique Workshop

Haut de page

Siège et centres de recherche Inria

Accès direct



Social