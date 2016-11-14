Symposium

EIT ICT Labs Symposium on Future Cloud Computing

The Future Cloud Symposium is your opportunity to take a closer look at the future of Cloud Computing and the new business opportunities in Cloud. It is organized by EIT ICT Labs in Rennes, France, on 23-24 June. Date : 23/06/2014 au 24/06/2014

23/06/2014 au 24/06/2014 Lieu : Inria Rennes - Bretagne Atlantique, Convention center

Meet some of the key players responsible for shaping the future of Cloud Computing

Discover some of the most promising new ventures in Cloud from across Europe

Participate in the prestigious EIT ICT Labs Idea Challenge Finals in Cloud Computing , where successful and winning business ideas will be awarded.

The Symposium participants will include entrepreneurs, industry representatives, decision-makers, investors, academics, researchers as well as Cloud professionals.

The Symposium covers a variety of topics addressing the future of Cloud Computing in the E.U. with perspectives from those shaping the Cloud business and research ecosystem in Europe and in the rest of the world. Expert speakers will converge including representatives from EIT ICT Labs, leading academics from INRIA, TU Berlin, U Neuchatel, entrepreneurs from Europe and the USA and industry leaders such as Microsoft, Google, Thales, and more.

The EIT ICT Labs Idea Challenge is a European contest for startups & project owners with innovative ideas around eight topics, including Future Cloud. Winners not only get up to 40,000 euros cash, but also coaching from experts of EIT ICT Labs.

Mots-clés : KIC Inria EIT ICT Labs Europe