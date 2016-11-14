Paper Award
Most Influential Paper Award pour Christian Grothoff, chercheur Inria
Christian Grothoff, chercheur Inria au sein de l'équipe DECENTRALISE a reçu le OOPSLA Most Influential Paper Award. Ce prix est attribué chaque année aux auteurs d'une publication présentée à la conférence OOPSLA dix années auparavant et jugée comme ayant eu une influence sur la dernière décennie.
La publication récompensée s'intitule "X10: an object-oriented approach to non-uniform cluster computing (DOI) " par Philippe Charles, Christopher Donawa, Kemal Ebcioglu, Christian Grothoff, Allan Kielstra, Christoph von Praun, Vijay Saraswat, Vivek Sarkar. Elle a été présentée à la conférence OOPSLA 2005.
Mots-clés : Paper award OOPSLA INRIA Rennes - Bretagne Atlantique Decentralise Christian Grothoff