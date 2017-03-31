Séminaire des équipes de recherche

Verified Effectful Programming in F*

F* is a dialect of ML aimed at program verification that puts together the automation of an SMT-backed deductive verification tool with the expressive power of a proof assistant based on dependent types. After verification F* programs can be extracted to efficient OCaml, F#, or C code. This enables verifying the functional correctness and security of realistic applications, such as the verified HTTPS stack currently developed in Project Everest. Date : 14/06/2017

14/06/2017 Lieu : Inria de Paris, 2 rue Simone Iff, Salle Jacques-Louis Lions 2, bâtiment C - 11h00

Inria de Paris, 2 rue Simone Iff, Salle Jacques-Louis Lions 2, bâtiment C - 11h00 Intervenant(s) : Cătălin Hriţcu, Inria Paris

F*'s extensible effect system allows users to define new monadic effects and monad morphisms for lifting computations from one effect to another. Effectful code is written in direct style and the F* type-checker infers the least effect for each computation and inserts binds and lifts as needed. The effect system also isolates a core dependently-typed language of pure functions that we use to write specifications and proof terms and whose consistency is maintained by a universe hierarchy and a semantic termination check.

Effectful F* code can be verified using two reasoning styles that can also be combined. First, F* code can be verified intrinsically, by decorating ML types with pre- and post-conditions and invariants to specify functional correctness properties. The F* type-checker reduces the correctness of these specifications to SMT queries using a generic weakest-precondition (WP) calculus that combines WPs using effect-specific monads of predicate transformers. F* derives such Dijkstra monads "for free" by applying a continuation-passing style (CPS) translation to the monadic definitions of the underlying computational effects. Second, terminating F* code can be verified extrinsically, by revealing the underlying monadic representation of its effects and making the most of F*'s support for reasoning about pure programs. This enables the verification of relational properties that describe multiple runs of one or more programs and characterize many useful notions of security, program refinement, and equivalence.

Bio Catalin is a research scientist (CR) at Inria Paris where he develops rigorous formal techniques for solving security problems. He is particularly interested in formal methods for security (memory safety, compartmentalization, dynamic monitoring, integrity, security protocols, information flow), programming languages (type systems,

verification, proof assistants, property-based testing, semantics, formal metatheory, certified tools), and the design and verification of security-critical systems (reference monitors, secure compilers, secure hardware). He is actively involved in the design of the F* verification system and was recently awarded an ERC Starting Grant on

secure compilation. Catalin was also a PhD student at Saarland University, a Research Associate at University of Pennsylvania, and a visiting researcher at Microsoft Research Redmond.

Mots-clés : Séminaire Prosecco Effectful Programming in F* Verified