Séminaire des équipes de recherche

No-Brainer CPS Conversion

Date : 21/06/2017

21/06/2017 Lieu : Inria de Paris, Salle C334, bâtiment C

Inria de Paris, Salle C334, bâtiment C Intervenant(s) : Olin Shivers (Northeastern University)

Algorithms that convert direct-style lambda-calculus terms to their equivalent terms in continuation-passing style (CPS) typically introduce so-called "administrative redexes:" useless artifacts of the conversion that must be cleaned up by a subsequent pass over the result to reduce them away.

I present a simple, linear-time algorithm for CPS conversion that introduces no administrative redexes. In fact, the output term is a normal form in a reduction system that generalizes the notion of "administrative redexes" to what we call "no-brainer redexes", that is, redexes whose reduction shrinks the size of the term.