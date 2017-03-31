Séminaire des équipes de recherche
Equations: a tool for programming with dependent types
Dependent types are a part of what makes a proof assistant such as Coq a useful tool, and yet programming with them often raises some difficulties.
- Date : 15/05/2017
- Lieu : 2 rue Simone Iff (ou: 41 rue du Charolais) - Salle Lions 1, bâtiment C - 11h00
- Intervenant(s) : Cyprin Mangin (Université Paris Diderot)
Equations is a tool that aims at making this process easier, by bridging the gap between what we, as users, want to write, and what the Coq kernel will accept as a valid proof term.
In this presentation, we will first recall what are dependent types and what are those difficulties and follow with a comprehensive description of the main algorithm behind Equations. The rest of the talk will focus on the concrete usage of Equations and several examples to showcase the different features it offers.
Mots-clés : Equations Inria Séminaire Gallium Program
Pour infos
Horaire : 11h00
Entrée libre