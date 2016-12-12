Séminaire des équipes de recherche

Temporary Read-Only Permissions for Separation Logic

Date : 10/04/2017

10/04/2017 Lieu : 2 rue Simone Iff (ou: 41 rue du Charolais) - Salle Lions 1, bâtiment C - 10h30

2 rue Simone Iff (ou: 41 rue du Charolais) - Salle Lions 1, bâtiment C - 10h30 Intervenant(s) : François Pottier (Inria Paris)

I will present an extension of Separation Logic with a general mechanism for temporarily converting an arbitrary assertion P to a read-only form RO(P). Whereas the points-to assertion x ~> 5 represents unique read-write access to the memory cell at address x, whose current content is the value 5, its read-only form RO (x ~> 5) represents shared read-only access to this cell, and also guarantees that its current content is 5. A modified version of the frame rule allows read-only assertions to appear within a lexical scope.

In circumstances where mutable data structures are temporarily accessed for reading, read-only assertions enable more concise specifications and proofs than full (read-write) assertions. They are less powerful than CSL's fractional permissions or Rust's read-only borrows, but they are simpler. Neither fractions nor lifetimes are required: read-only assertions can be freely duplicated and discarded. The metatheory of read-only assertions is very simple, too, and has been verified in Coq.

This is joint work with Arthur Charguéraud.

Mots-clés : Separation Logic Axiom Permissions