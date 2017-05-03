Sites Inria

English version

Séminaire des équipes de recherche

Queueing models with random fluid limits

© INRIA Sophie Auvin - R comme Robot

  • Date : 23/08/2017
  • Lieu : Inria de Paris, Bâtiment C, C334 - 14h00
  • Intervenant(s) : Maria Frolkova - University of Amsterdam

Fluid limits of stochastic models are a law-of-large-numbers type of  limit, and as such they are usually deterministic. In this talk I will present two queueing models that have random fluid limits: a polling model in overload and a model inspired by synchronization processes in the Bitcoin network.

Mots-clés : Dyogene Rap

Haut de page

Suivez Inria tout au long de son 50e anniversaire et au-delà !

Siège et centres de recherche Inria

Accès direct


Ressources