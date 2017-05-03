Séminaire des équipes de recherche
Queueing models with random fluid limits
- Date : 23/08/2017
- Lieu : Inria de Paris, Bâtiment C, C334 - 14h00
- Intervenant(s) : Maria Frolkova - University of Amsterdam
Fluid limits of stochastic models are a law-of-large-numbers type of limit, and as such they are usually deterministic. In this talk I will present two queueing models that have random fluid limits: a polling model in overload and a model inspired by synchronization processes in the Bitcoin network.
