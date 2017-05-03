Séminaire des équipes de recherche

Queueing models with random fluid limits

Date : 23/08/2017

23/08/2017 Lieu : Inria de Paris, Bâtiment C, C334 - 14h00

Inria de Paris, Bâtiment C, C334 - 14h00 Intervenant(s) : Maria Frolkova - University of Amsterdam

Fluid limits of stochastic models are a law-of-large-numbers type of limit, and as such they are usually deterministic. In this talk I will present two queueing models that have random fluid limits: a polling model in overload and a model inspired by synchronization processes in the Bitcoin network.

Mots-clés : Dyogene Rap