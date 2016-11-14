Séminaire des équipes de recherche

Join-the-shortest-queue and idle-one-first in the non-degenerate slow-down regime

We discuss recent and ongoing work on parallel queueing models. Here the Join-the-Shortest- Queue (JSQ) policy is known to be optimal. Date : 24/11/2016

Date : 24/11/2016
Lieu : Inria de Paris, Building C, Room C334 - 11h00

Intervenant(s) : Neil Walton (Manchester University)

However, in the Halfin-Whitt regime, the many-queue limit of this queueing system is degenerate. Thus, in order to obtain a more meaningful asymptotic description, we instead consider a non-degenerate slow-down regime. We characterize the diffusion limit obtained and analyse it to construct a simple, low message rate policy called Idle-One-First. This policy is optimal in the NDS regime. Further, we discuss associated insensitivity properties found for JSQ in the NDS limit.

The presentation is joint work with Varun Gupta, University of Chicago.