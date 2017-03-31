Séminaire des équipes de recherche

Slicing from Formal Semantics: Chisel

This presentation introduces Chisel, a tool that synthesizes a program slicer directly from a given algebraic specification of a programming language operational semantics. Date : 2/06/2017

2/06/2017 Lieu : Inria de Paris, BâtimentC, Salle C234 - 14h00

Inria de Paris, BâtimentC, Salle C234 - 14h00 Intervenant(s) : Irina-Mariuca Asavoae

The design ideas behind the tool propose extracting key features of the analysis (e.g., data-dependency for slicing) to produce generic (i.e., programming language independent) analysis tools.

Chisel is tested on two types of language paradigms: high-level, i.e., imperative language(s), and low-level, i.e., assembly language(s), where we conduct experiments on standard benchmarking from avionics.

Mots-clés : Aost2 Slicing Chisel Séminaire Inria de Paris Formal Semantics