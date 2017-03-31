Séminaire des équipes de recherche
Slicing from Formal Semantics: Chisel
This presentation introduces Chisel, a tool that synthesizes a program slicer directly from a given algebraic specification of a programming language operational semantics.
- Date : 2/06/2017
- Lieu : Inria de Paris, BâtimentC, Salle C234 - 14h00
- Intervenant(s) : Irina-Mariuca Asavoae
The design ideas behind the tool propose extracting key features of the analysis (e.g., data-dependency for slicing) to produce generic (i.e., programming language independent) analysis tools.
Chisel is tested on two types of language paradigms: high-level, i.e., imperative language(s), and low-level, i.e., assembly language(s), where we conduct experiments on standard benchmarking from avionics.
Mots-clés : Aost2 Slicing Chisel Séminaire Inria de Paris Formal Semantics
En savoir plus
Pour info
- Horaire : 14h00
- Inria de Paris , Bâtiment C, Salle C234
- Entrée libre