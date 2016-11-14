Conférence scientifique

Approximation of fluid-structure interaction problems with Lagrange multiplier

Les Rencontres ont pour but de présenter les dernières avancées dans le calcul scientifique, la modélisation et l’analyse numérique, ainsi que de rassembler les communautés académiques et industrielles intéressées par ces domaines. On souhaite que les présentations comporte une partie explicative des méthodes, compréhensible par la plupart, et une partie plus spécialisée, contenant également des résultats numériques. Les Rencontres résultent de la fusion du Séminaire Modélisation et Calcul Scientifique du centre Inria de Paris et le Groupe de travail ‹‹ Méthodes Numériques ›› du Laboratoire Jacques-Louis Lions de l’Université Paris 6 (UPMC). Date : 19/09/2016

19/09/2016 Lieu : Centre Inria de Paris, bâtiment C, amphithéâtre Jacques-Louis Lions - Café à partir de 10h45

Centre Inria de Paris, bâtiment C, amphithéâtre Jacques-Louis Lions - Café à partir de 10h45 Intervenant(s) : Daniele BOFFI, University of Pavia

Approximation of fluid-structure interaction problems with Lagrange multiplier

The Immersed Boundary Method (IBM) is a consolidated technology for the approximation of problems involving the interaction of fluids and solids. The Finite Element IBM (FE-IBM) provides an efficient analysis for practical problems without the need of approximating the Dirac delta function as in the original IBM. Within this approach, semi-implicit time advancing schemes are stable if a suitable CFL condition is satisfied.

A modification of the FE-IBM involves the introduction of a Lagrange multiplier associated to a different approximation of the kinematic condition. We called this formulation DLM-IBM, where DLM stands for Distributed Lagrange Multiplier. In the case of solids of cxdimension one, this new approach can be seen as a fictitious domain formulation. It turns out that a semi-implicit time discretization of the coupled system is unconditionally stable with respect to the time step size. The stability of the fully discrete mixed problem is derived in terms of an inf-sup condition which relates the solid and fluid meshes. Our analysis leads to optimal convergence estimates.