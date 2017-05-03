Conférence scientifique

Brain imaging with FreeFem++

La demi-heure de science a lieu tous les mois, à partir de 13h45, dans la salle Jacques-Louis Lions au bâtiment C. Un café vous y accueille dès 13h30. Cette demi-heure a pour but de présenter, à tous les scientifiques du centre, un thème, son intérêt et les questions qui s’y rapportent afin de répondre à l'interrogation « pourquoi mène-t-on des recherches dans ce domaine-là ? » Date : 7/09/2017

7/09/2017 Lieu : Inria de Paris - Bat C - Salle Jacques Louis Lions - 13h45

Inria de Paris - Bat C - Salle Jacques Louis Lions - 13h45 Intervenant(s) : Frederic Hecht (Alpines)

Teaser: Microwave tomography is a novel imaging modality holding great promise for medical applications and in particular for brain stroke diagnosis. We demonstrated on synthetic data the feasibility of a microwave imaging technique for the characterization and monitoring of strokes. Using high performance computing, we are able to obtain a tomographic reconstruction of the brain in less than two minutes. Our work demonstrates on synthetic data the feasibility of a microwave imaging technique for the characterization of CVAs, and won our research team the Bull-Joseph Fourier Prize in 2015. The numerical framework is based on high-performance computing open-source tools developed by our research team: the HPDDM library[1](L1) is an efficient parallel implementation of Domain Decomposition Methods (DDM) and is interfaced with the finite element software FreeFem++[2](L2). Our work was carried out in collaboration with EMTensor, an Austrian innovative SME dedicated to biomedical imaging and is based on their BRain IMaging Generation1 (BRIMG1) prototype[3].

This work was granted access to the HPC resources of TGCC@CEA under the allocations 2016- 067519 and 2016- 067730 made by GENCI. Authors would like to thank the French National Research Agency (ANR) for their support via the MEDIMAX grant whose PI is C. Pichot (LEAT, CNRS, France).

Mots-clés : Brain imaging FreeFem++ Demi-heure de science