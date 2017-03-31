Conférence scientifique

More processors, better real-time?

Date : 4/05/2017

4/05/2017 Lieu : 2 rue Simone Iff (ou: 41 rue du Charolais) - Salle Lions 1, bâtiment C

2 rue Simone Iff (ou: 41 rue du Charolais) - Salle Lions 1, bâtiment C Intervenant(s) : Liliana Cucu-Grosjean (Aoste 2)

The embedded real-time systems are present in our every-day life and this may let one think that all real-time systems problems are solved. Nevertheless the airplanes flying today have inside only one core processors while any modern personal computer has multiple cores processors inside. Why faster or multiple cores processors are not solving better the real-time problem is counter-intuitive and we present examples to illustrate where comes the difficulty from. The increased communication between real-time systems has made the problem even more difficult as different research communities provide now solutions for such systems without necessarily being aware that computing takes time.

Mots-clés : Dependence Calculus Inductive Constructions Demi-heure de science