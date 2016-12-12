Evénement

Eurocrypt 2017

Eurocrypt 2017 is the 36th Annual International Conference on the Theory and Applications of Cryptographic Techniques.

Lieu : Maison de la Mutualité - 24 rue Saint-Victor, 75005 Paris

It is devoted to all aspects of cryptology. Eurocrypt 2017 is one of the three flagship conferences of the International Association for Cryptologic Research (IACR), and is organized by the Crypto Group at ENS Paris.

This event will be held from April 30th to May 4th 2017 at Maison de la Mutualité in Paris, France.

More information here.

