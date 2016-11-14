Conférence scientifique

Workshop Optimisation et Transport optimal en Imagerie

While optimization has been playing a key role in signal and image processing for many decades, the signal and image processing community has made tremendous progress in the last ten years by adopting proximal methods. That breakthrough paved the way to large scale image processing in inverse problems (compressive sensing, deconvolution, inpainting…) as well as new and more involved modalities. Date : 11/10/2016 au 12/10/2016

11/10/2016 au 12/10/2016 Lieu : Salle Jacques-Louis Lions 2 at Inria Paris Research Center - 9h30

In the meantime, optimal transport has evolved from a purely theoretical field into a new and exciting challenge for numericians, raising specific issues in terms of optimization and numerical analysis (entropic regularization, degenerate elliptic schemes…).

The goal of this workshop is to bring together confirmed and upcoming experts in both fields, exchanging on their most recent advances and problems.

CONFIRMED SPEAKERS:

Claire Boyer, LSTA, UPMC

Nicolas Bonneel , Liris, Université Claude-Bernard Lyon 1

Elsa Cazelles, IMB, Université de Bordeaux

Lénaïc Chizat, CEREMADE, Université Paris Dauphine

Emilie Chouzenoux, Laboratoire Gaspard Monge, Univ. Paris-Est

Quentin Denoyelle, CEREMADE, Université Paris Dauphine

Alexandre Gramfort, Telecom ParisTech

Franck Iutzeler, LJK, Université Grenoble Alpes

Bruno Lévy, ALICE, Inria Nancy Grand-Est / Loria

Klas Modin, Chalmers Univ. of Technology

Clarice Poon, DAMTP, University of Cambridge

Carola-Bibiane Schönlieb, DAMTP, University of Cambridge

Pauline Tan, DOTA, ONERA

Benedikt Wirth, Institute for Computational and Applied Mathematics, Universität Münster

Morgan Schmitz, CosmoStat, CEA

ORGANIZING COMMITEE:

Charles-Alban Deledalle (IMB)

Charles Dossal (IMB)

Vincent Duval (INRIA)

Nicolas Papadakis (IMB)

Julien Rabin (GREYC)

François-Xavier Vialard (CEREMADE/INRIA)

REGISTRATION IS FREE BUT MANDATORY

Mots-clés : Transport Optimal Workshop Optimisation Imagerie Mokaplan