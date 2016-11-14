Conférence scientifique
Workshop Optimisation et Transport optimal en Imagerie
While optimization has been playing a key role in signal and image processing for many decades, the signal and image processing community has made tremendous progress in the last ten years by adopting proximal methods. That breakthrough paved the way to large scale image processing in inverse problems (compressive sensing, deconvolution, inpainting…) as well as new and more involved modalities.
- Date : 11/10/2016 au 12/10/2016
- Lieu : Salle Jacques-Louis Lions 2 at Inria Paris Research Center - 9h30
In the meantime, optimal transport has evolved from a purely theoretical field into a new and exciting challenge for numericians, raising specific issues in terms of optimization and numerical analysis (entropic regularization, degenerate elliptic schemes…).
The goal of this workshop is to bring together confirmed and upcoming experts in both fields, exchanging on their most recent advances and problems.
CONFIRMED SPEAKERS:
- Claire Boyer, LSTA, UPMC
- Nicolas Bonneel , Liris, Université Claude-Bernard Lyon 1
- Elsa Cazelles, IMB, Université de Bordeaux
- Lénaïc Chizat, CEREMADE, Université Paris Dauphine
- Emilie Chouzenoux, Laboratoire Gaspard Monge, Univ. Paris-Est
- Quentin Denoyelle, CEREMADE, Université Paris Dauphine
- Alexandre Gramfort, Telecom ParisTech
- Franck Iutzeler, LJK, Université Grenoble Alpes
- Bruno Lévy, ALICE, Inria Nancy Grand-Est / Loria
- Klas Modin, Chalmers Univ. of Technology
- Clarice Poon, DAMTP, University of Cambridge
- Carola-Bibiane Schönlieb, DAMTP, University of Cambridge
- Pauline Tan, DOTA, ONERA
- Benedikt Wirth, Institute for Computational and Applied Mathematics, Universität Münster
- Morgan Schmitz, CosmoStat, CEA
ORGANIZING COMMITEE:
- Charles-Alban Deledalle (IMB)
- Charles Dossal (IMB)
- Vincent Duval (INRIA)
- Nicolas Papadakis (IMB)
- Julien Rabin (GREYC)
- François-Xavier Vialard (CEREMADE/INRIA)
REGISTRATION IS FREE BUT MANDATORY
- Date : 11 et 12 octobre
- Horaire : 9h30
- Lieu : Salle Jacques-Louis Lions 2 at Inria Paris Research Center
- Registration will close on October 7th