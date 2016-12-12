Evénement

2nd IEEE European Symposium on Security and Privacy

Since 1980, the IEEE Symposium on Security and Privacy has been the forum for presenting developments in computer security and electronic privacy, and for bringing together researchers and practitioners in the field. Date : 26/04/2017 au 28/04/2017

26/04/2017 au 28/04/2017 Lieu : Université Pierre et Marie Curie (Paris 6)

The 2nd EuroS&P edition will be held on April 26-28, 2017 in Paris at UPMC Campus Jussieu, which is located right in the center of Paris, about 10 minutes' walk from Notre Dame. April 26-28 is right before EUROCRYPT 2017, which will also happen in Paris (about 10 minutes' walk away). The affiliated events will be organized jointly with EUROCRYPT on April 29-30, 2017, also at UPMC Campus Jussieu.

The conference is hosted in the Jussieu campus of Université Pierre et Marie Curie (Paris 6), which is located right in the center of Paris, about 10 minutes walk from Notre Dame.

More information here.

Mots-clés : European Symposium Privacy Eurocrypt IEEE Security Conference Evénement