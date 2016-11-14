Évènement

/!\ ANNULÉ /!\ : Colloquium Polaris: Andreas Zeller, "Software Tests for Free"

LA CONFÉRENCE EST ANNULÉE - Andreas Zeller interviendra dans le cadre du Colloquium Polaris, le jeudi 26 mars de 14h00 à 15h30 sur le sujet "Software Tests for Free". Date : 26/03/2015

26/03/2015 Lieu : Auditorium IRCICA, parc scientifique de la Haute Borne à Villeneuve d'Ascq

Intervenant(s) : Andreas Zeller

Why test manually if one can generate tests? Recent advances in genetic algorithms automatically explore the behavior even of internet-scale applications by systematically evolving a population of inputs (keystrokes, clicks, settings) towards a testing goal such as coverage. To check the results of these tests, I present recent research that automatically mines patterns of normal behavior from a multitude of instances – for instance, by comparing web site behavior across multiple browsers, or comparing app behavior against similar apps from app stores. These techniques easily scale to industrial settings, and companies like Google or our Testfabrik startup are rapidly adopting them for full-fledged testing systems.

Biography Andreas Zeller is a full professor for Software Engineering at Saarland University in Saarbrücken, Germany, since 2001. His research concerns the analysis of large software systems and their development process. In 2010, Zeller was inducted as Fellow of the ACM for his contributions to automated debugging and mining software archives. In 2011, he received an ERC Advanced Grant for work on specification mining and test case generation.

Mots-clés : Colloquium Polaris Software Engineering