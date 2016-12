Validation formelle de systèmes industriels critiques

Astrée is a static program analyzer aiming at proving the absence of Run Time Errors (RTE) in programs written in the C programming language. ASTREE was able to prove completely automatically the abscence of any RTE in the primary flight control software of the Airbus A340 fly-by-wire system and of the Airbus A380, and the automatic software of the Jules Vernes Automated Transfer Vehicle. In this talk, after a short reminder of the Astree story, we give an overview of the structure of the analyzer and describe some of the abstractions that are used within the analyzer.

15h10 - 15h40 Formal Modeling and Verification of Concurrent Systems using CADP Radu Mateescu directeur de recherche, responsable de l’équipe CONVECS Inria Asynchronous concurrency is becoming increasingly present in a large spectrum of systems (communication protocols, embedded systems, multiprocessor architectures, etc.). Due to the intrinsic complexity of asynchronous concurrency, the correct design of such systems is notoriously difficult, requiring the support of formal methods and verification tools. CADP (Construction and Analysis of Distributed Processes) is a toolbox for the design, functional verification, and performance evaluation of asynchronous concurrent systems. The toolbox, which consists currently of over 50 interconnected tools and libraries, is already used by more than 440 research institutions and companies worldwide in many application domains. CADP is also used in education, in particular for teaching the concepts of concurrency theory. This talk gives an overview of the principles, architecture and main functionalities of CADP, with a focus on the various input languages, analysis features, and software libraries that enable users to develop their own analysis tools.