Perception embarquée pour les véhicules de demain

13h45 - 14h15 Autonomous Driving, a Software Challenge Renault , Frédéric Maire, Javier Ibanez-Guzman Sensors, Connectivity and Electrical propulsion are changing the manner in which vehicles are designed and deployed. Over the past years there has been a rapid introduction of perception, localisation and actuation systems into modern vehicles. These are becoming computer controlled platforms that make an extensive use of exteroceptive sensors.

Vehicle manufacturers are becoming systems integrators, developing platforms that combine multiple sensor information to generate commands to control vehicle motion. Software is emerging as the mechanism that integrates vehicle state data, information from smart sensors, a priori information stored in digital maps and information received through RF links like GNSS signals.Hence the emergence of vehicles with autonomous driving functions. The presentation provides an overview on the manner current automotive components have been combined to deploy a series vehicle having autonomous driving capabilities. A technological demonstrator for the potential of software developments applied to a classic robotics challenge, mobility.