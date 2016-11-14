Conference

Euro-Par 2016, 22nd International European Conference on Parallel and Distributed Computing

Euro-Par 2016 will take place in Grenoble, the french capital of the Alps, from August 24-26. It will be organized by Inria, Université Grenoble-Alpes and IUT 2 Grenoble. Date : 22/08/2016 au 26/08/2016

Euro-Par is an annual series of international conferences dedicated to the promotion and advancement of all aspects of parallel and distributed computing.

Euro-Par covers a wide spectrum of topics from algorithms and theory to software technology and hardware-related issues, with application areas ranging from scientific to mobile and cloud computing.

Euro-Par provides a forum for the introduction, presentation and discussion of the latest scientific and technical advances, extending the frontier of both the state of the art and the state of the practice.

The main audience of Euro-Par are the researchers in academic institutions, government laboratories and industrial organisations. Euro-Par’s objective is to be the primary choice of such professionals for the presentation of new results in their specific areas. As a wide-spectrum conference, Euro-Par fosters the synergy of different topics in parallel and distributed computing. Of special interest are applications which demonstrate the effectiveness of the main Euro-Par topics.

In addition, Euro-Par conferences provide a platform for a number of accompanying, technical workshops. Thus, smaller and emerging communities can meet and develop more focussed topics or as yet less established topics. The unique organizational structure of a Euro-Par conference, which puts the hosting team in charge of both the scientific programme and the local organization, makes it a particularly lively and stimulating experience.

Mots-clés : Europar 2016 Distributed Computing Parallel computing International conference