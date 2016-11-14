Colloque Interfaces

Interaction Homme-Machine : Voir sans écran et sentir sans contact, est-ce possible ?

"Interfaces", le colloque scientifique aquitain des sciences numériques. Ce cycle de conférences accueille plusieurs fois dans l'année des scientifiques du monde entier reconnus pour la qualité de leurs travaux et des résultats qu'ils produisent. Les sujets traités ont bien sûr un impact dans les domaines informatiques et mathématiques appliquées mais sont aussi caractérisés par leur croisement avec d'autres sciences et d’autres domaines. La médecine, les Sciences Humaines et Sociales, l’art sont par exemple des thématiques abordées. Date : 10/12/2015

10/12/2015 Lieu : LaBRI, Laboratoire Bordelais de Recherche en Informatique - Campus de l'université de Bordeaux à 11h00

LaBRI, Laboratoire Bordelais de Recherche en Informatique - Campus de l'université de Bordeaux à 11h00 Intervenant(s) : Sriram Subramanian School of Engineering & Informatics, University of Sussex, UK.

Sriram Subramanian School of Engineering & Informatics, University of Sussex, UK. Organisateur(s) : Centre de Recherche Inria Bordeaux - Sud-Ouest

Pour sa deuxième édition, Interfaces • Colloque scientifique aquitain des sciences numériques, accueille :

Sriram Subramanian

School of Engineering & Informatics, University of Sussex, UK

Après une courte introduction en français, l'exposé se tiendra en anglais et sera suivi d'un pot.

Seeing and Feeling Air: Exploring Mid-air Displays and Haptics

Interaction Homme-Machine : Voir sans écran et sentir sans contact, est-ce possible ?

One of the visions on my research is to deliver visual and tactile experiences to users without instrumenting them with wearable or head-mounted displays. My team has been exploring various technical solutions to create displays that use air as the diffuser surface to project visual content and haptic systems that use air pressure to create tactile feedback. For example, we generate fog-filled bubbles that can be tracked and projected on to provide ambient notifications through visual and olfactory modalities. Similarly, we create a curtain of mist to act as a reach-through personal space between the user and an interactive tabletop. In this talk, I will present some of our recent projects on this topic and conclude with UltraHaptics. Ultrahaptics is our haptic feedback system that uses acoustic radiation forces to create tactile stimulations in multiple locations of the hand. This feedback is created in mid-air – so users don’t have to touch or hold any device to experience it. I will also touch on Ultrahaptics journey from a research project to a spin-out and how this has been facilitated by funding for blue-sky research.

Sriram Subramanian Professor of Informatics. School of Engineering & Informatics, University of Sussex, UK. Sriram Subramanian is a Professor of Informatics at the University of Sussex where he leads a research group on novel interactive systems. Before joining Sussex, he was a Professor of Human-computer Interaction at the University of Bristol and prior to this a senior scientist at Philips Research Netherlands. He holds an ERC Starting Grant and has received funding from the EU FET-open call. In 2014 he was one of 30 young scientists invited by the WEF to attend their Summer Davos. Subramanian is also the co-founder of Ultrahaptics a spin-out company that aims to commercialise the mid-air haptics enabled by his ERC grant. Ultrahaptics recently raised £10 million to further exploit the commercial potential of the technology. Prof. Subramanian's research has been featured in several news media outlets around the world including CNN, BBC and Fox-News.

Localisation

Mots-clés : Informatique Sciences du numérique Workshop Conférence Colloque Mathémathiques Interfaces Centre de recherche Inria Bordeaux - Sud-Ouest Sriram Subramanian Interaction homme machine (IHM)